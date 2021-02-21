SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $86,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM opened at $86.19 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

