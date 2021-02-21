SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 574.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -871.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

