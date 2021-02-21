SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $395.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,461. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.