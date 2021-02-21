SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 412.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 334,994 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.