SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,519 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

