SHIELD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $146.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $417,755.20 and approximately $146.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

