Shield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $846,975.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $18.90 or 0.00032859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00510513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00096113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00077700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00389724 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

