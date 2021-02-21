Shift Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

SFT stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

