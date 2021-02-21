Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 4.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $50.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,435.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.