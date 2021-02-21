ShowHand (HAND) Price Up 53.7% This Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 53.7% against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $68,678.58 and approximately $1,555.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.91 or 0.00750637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.17 or 0.04568798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00039267 BTC.

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

