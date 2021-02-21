SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,804 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 598,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,308. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

