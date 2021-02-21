SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,364 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.50. 7,278,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,983. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10.

