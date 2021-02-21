SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 163,746 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $136,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 116.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 646,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 122,316 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $79.00. 1,452,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,058. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15.

