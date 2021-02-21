SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,430 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

ESGU traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. 546,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,350. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.