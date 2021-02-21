SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,329 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,893,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.59. 2,487,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.75 and a 200 day moving average of $327.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

