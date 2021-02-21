SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,995 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 115,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,779. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.