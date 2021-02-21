SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,929 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,421,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,639,000 after buying an additional 1,647,392 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after buying an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $72.40. 8,604,011 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

