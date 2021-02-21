SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,735. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $96.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

