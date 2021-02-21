SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 334,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 265,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.