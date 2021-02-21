SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

VV traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $183.95. The company had a trading volume of 186,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,600. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $186.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.92.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

