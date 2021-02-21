SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 1,271,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,230. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

