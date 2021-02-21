SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $16.22 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.98. 789,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.