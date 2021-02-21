SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $164.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.9% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $164,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,846,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.88. The stock had a trading volume of 419,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.85. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

