SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,406,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.91. 3,543,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

