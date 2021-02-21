SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $6.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

