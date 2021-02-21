SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after buying an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 7,145,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,769. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

