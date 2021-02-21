SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 426,619 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.