SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period.

FREL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $26.62. 188,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,183. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.