SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

