SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,218 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.74. 810,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,223. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

