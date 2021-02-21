Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
