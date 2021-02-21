Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,204.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

