Silverway Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,575.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Silverway coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $17,241.94 and $2,575.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Silverway has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,977.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $694.08 or 0.01218163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.68 or 0.00424172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004051 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003872 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.