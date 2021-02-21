Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.10

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 48.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 120.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $270,721.67 and approximately $449.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017152 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,648,948 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.