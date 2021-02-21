Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

