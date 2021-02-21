SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0150 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. SingularDTV has a market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.00749660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00059237 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019189 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.04531895 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.