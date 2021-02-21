SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Achieves $181.05 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $181.05 million and $3.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00059766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.90 or 0.00763540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058312 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00040399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.03 or 0.04615431 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,975,526 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

