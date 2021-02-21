SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. SITE Centers updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,031,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

