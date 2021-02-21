SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. SITE Centers updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.
In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,031,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
