SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $72.74.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.40%.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $433,747 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.