Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12,163.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

