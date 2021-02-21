Skycoin (SKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.37 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Skycoin has a market cap of $55.18 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.76 or 0.00004773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.20 or 0.00493412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00061320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00076321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00379814 BTC.

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

