Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 17.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.93. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.