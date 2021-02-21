Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 68.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00524714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00078395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00391855 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.