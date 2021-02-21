Snap’s (SNAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

SNAP traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. 24,490,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,659,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $734,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 171.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,385,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $737,133,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

