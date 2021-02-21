SnodeCoin Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (SND)

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, SnodeCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One SnodeCoin token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnodeCoin has a market cap of $317,098.86 and $184.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SnodeCoin

SND is a token. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 tokens. SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SnodeCoin is snode.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

Buying and Selling SnodeCoin

