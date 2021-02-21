SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. SnowSwap has a market cap of $18.26 million and $6.31 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $92.50 or 0.00161525 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00500982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00092358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00062519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00077138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00380953 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

