Social Send One Day Volume Reaches $42.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Social Send has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $42.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Social Send has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002376 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002160 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.