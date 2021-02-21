Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Solar Capital worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 299,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $803.36 million, a P/E ratio of -158.42 and a beta of 1.25. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.