SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $36,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.06.

Shares of SEDG opened at $321.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.