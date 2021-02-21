Sora (XOR) Price Up 123.5% Over Last Week

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Sora token can currently be bought for $588.39 or 0.01020611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sora has traded 123.5% higher against the US dollar. Sora has a market cap of $205.93 million and $90,650.00 worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sora

Sora (XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. The official website for Sora is sora.org

Buying and Selling Sora

Sora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

