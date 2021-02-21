South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get South State alerts:

SSB stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South State will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $167,166.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,407. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in South State by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after buying an additional 1,401,885 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,531,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,201,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.